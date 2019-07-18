Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 10637 Redbud Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
10637 Redbud Ln
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10637 Redbud Ln
10637 Redbud Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
10637 Redbud Lane, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENT NOW BUY LATER
www.2rent2buy.com
Many homes available in different location.
4 bedroom 3 bath split-level floor plan with gas fireplace, and a two-car garage.
Great location to raise a family
(RLNE5030138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10637 Redbud Ln have any available units?
10637 Redbud Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irondale, GA
.
What amenities does 10637 Redbud Ln have?
Some of 10637 Redbud Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10637 Redbud Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10637 Redbud Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10637 Redbud Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10637 Redbud Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10637 Redbud Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10637 Redbud Ln offers parking.
Does 10637 Redbud Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10637 Redbud Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10637 Redbud Ln have a pool?
No, 10637 Redbud Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10637 Redbud Ln have accessible units?
No, 10637 Redbud Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10637 Redbud Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10637 Redbud Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10637 Redbud Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10637 Redbud Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Irondale 3 Bedrooms
Irondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with Garage
Irondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College