Irondale, GA
1059 Commons Ct
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:25 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1059 Commons Ct
1059 Commons Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1059 Commons Ct, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Well maintain 3BR/2BA ranch with 2 car garage. Lease includes alarm system monitoring and lawn care. Located near schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1059 Commons Ct have any available units?
1059 Commons Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irondale, GA
.
What amenities does 1059 Commons Ct have?
Some of 1059 Commons Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1059 Commons Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Commons Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Commons Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Commons Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irondale
.
Does 1059 Commons Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Commons Ct offers parking.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have a pool?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have accessible units?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 Commons Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
