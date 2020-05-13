All apartments in Irondale
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:25 PM

1059 Commons Ct

1059 Commons Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1059 Commons Ct, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Well maintain 3BR/2BA ranch with 2 car garage. Lease includes alarm system monitoring and lawn care. Located near schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Commons Ct have any available units?
1059 Commons Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1059 Commons Ct have?
Some of 1059 Commons Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Commons Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Commons Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Commons Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Commons Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1059 Commons Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Commons Ct offers parking.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have a pool?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have accessible units?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 Commons Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 Commons Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1059 Commons Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

