Irondale, GA
10460 Ivygate Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:19 PM

10460 Ivygate Avenue

10460 Ivygate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10460 Ivygate Avenue, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10460 Ivygate Avenue have any available units?
10460 Ivygate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 10460 Ivygate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10460 Ivygate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10460 Ivygate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10460 Ivygate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10460 Ivygate Avenue offer parking?
No, 10460 Ivygate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10460 Ivygate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10460 Ivygate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10460 Ivygate Avenue have a pool?
No, 10460 Ivygate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10460 Ivygate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10460 Ivygate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10460 Ivygate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10460 Ivygate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10460 Ivygate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10460 Ivygate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

