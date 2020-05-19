All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1046 Lombardy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1046 Lombardy Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

1046 Lombardy Way

1046 Lombardy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1046 Lombardy Way, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bed & 2 bath ranch home. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, large backyard with deck.
3 bed & 2 bath ranch home. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, large backyard with deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Lombardy Way have any available units?
1046 Lombardy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1046 Lombardy Way currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Lombardy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Lombardy Way pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Lombardy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1046 Lombardy Way offer parking?
No, 1046 Lombardy Way does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Lombardy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Lombardy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Lombardy Way have a pool?
No, 1046 Lombardy Way does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Lombardy Way have accessible units?
No, 1046 Lombardy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Lombardy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Lombardy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Lombardy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Lombardy Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College