Irondale, GA
10427 Ivygate Terrace
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:38 PM

10427 Ivygate Terrace

10427 Ivygate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10427 Ivygate Terrace, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 Ivygate Terrace have any available units?
10427 Ivygate Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 10427 Ivygate Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10427 Ivygate Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 Ivygate Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10427 Ivygate Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10427 Ivygate Terrace offer parking?
No, 10427 Ivygate Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10427 Ivygate Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10427 Ivygate Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 Ivygate Terrace have a pool?
No, 10427 Ivygate Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10427 Ivygate Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10427 Ivygate Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 Ivygate Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10427 Ivygate Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10427 Ivygate Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10427 Ivygate Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

