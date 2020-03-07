Newly renovated ranch located in the Irongate Santa Anna community. Immaculate 3 BR/2BA. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances overlooks living room with fireplace. Large backyard perfect for entertaining! Move in now General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Interior Amenities Central Air Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Gas Hot Water Range/Oven Refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10272 Briarbay Loop have any available units?
10272 Briarbay Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 10272 Briarbay Loop have?
Some of 10272 Briarbay Loop's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10272 Briarbay Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10272 Briarbay Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.