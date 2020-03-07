All apartments in Irondale
10272 Briarbay Loop

10272 Briar Bay Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10272 Briar Bay Loop, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated ranch located in the Irongate Santa Anna community. Immaculate 3 BR/2BA. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances overlooks living room with fireplace. Large backyard perfect for entertaining! Move in now General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Interior Amenities Central Air Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Gas Hot Water Range/Oven Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10272 Briarbay Loop have any available units?
10272 Briarbay Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 10272 Briarbay Loop have?
Some of 10272 Briarbay Loop's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10272 Briarbay Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10272 Briarbay Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10272 Briarbay Loop pet-friendly?
No, 10272 Briarbay Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 10272 Briarbay Loop offer parking?
No, 10272 Briarbay Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10272 Briarbay Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10272 Briarbay Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10272 Briarbay Loop have a pool?
No, 10272 Briarbay Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10272 Briarbay Loop have accessible units?
No, 10272 Briarbay Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10272 Briarbay Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10272 Briarbay Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 10272 Briarbay Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10272 Briarbay Loop has units with air conditioning.

