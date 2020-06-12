All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 10170 Cmns.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
10170 Cmns
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:51 AM

10170 Cmns

10170 Commons Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10170 Commons Way, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect his or her privacy and do not disturb. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10170 Cmns have any available units?
10170 Cmns doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 10170 Cmns have?
Some of 10170 Cmns's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10170 Cmns currently offering any rent specials?
10170 Cmns is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10170 Cmns pet-friendly?
Yes, 10170 Cmns is pet friendly.
Does 10170 Cmns offer parking?
Yes, 10170 Cmns offers parking.
Does 10170 Cmns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10170 Cmns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10170 Cmns have a pool?
No, 10170 Cmns does not have a pool.
Does 10170 Cmns have accessible units?
No, 10170 Cmns does not have accessible units.
Does 10170 Cmns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10170 Cmns has units with dishwashers.
Does 10170 Cmns have units with air conditioning?
No, 10170 Cmns does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College