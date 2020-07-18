800 St Marys

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/21/20!!!! Spacious all-brick home in Riverbend subdivision, a premier location, great schools, and located 8 miles to Robins AFB. This wooded 1.24-acre corner lot has wonderful curb appeal, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, bonus room, loft, gas log fireplace in the living room, formal dining room and a screened back porch with fireplace. Upgrades include beautiful trim work, granite counter tops, real hardwood floors, ceramic tile, custom cabinets, coffered ceilings. Master bath has oversized tiled shower & separate tub. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. No pets allowed. NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/3/20!!!