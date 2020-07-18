All apartments in Houston County
Houston County, GA
800 St Marys
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

800 St Marys

800 St Marys Pl · (478) 333-6472
Location

800 St Marys Pl, Houston County, GA 31005

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2821 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/21/20!!!! Spacious all-brick home in Riverbend subdivision, a premier location, great schools, and located 8 miles to Robins AFB. This wooded 1.24-acre corner lot has wonderful curb appeal, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, bonus room, loft, gas log fireplace in the living room, formal dining room and a screened back porch with fireplace. Upgrades include beautiful trim work, granite counter tops, real hardwood floors, ceramic tile, custom cabinets, coffered ceilings. Master bath has oversized tiled shower & separate tub. Rent includes a/c filters delivered monthly. No pets allowed. NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/3/20!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 St Marys have any available units?
800 St Marys has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 St Marys have?
Some of 800 St Marys's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 St Marys currently offering any rent specials?
800 St Marys is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 St Marys pet-friendly?
No, 800 St Marys is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston County.
Does 800 St Marys offer parking?
Yes, 800 St Marys offers parking.
Does 800 St Marys have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 St Marys does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 St Marys have a pool?
No, 800 St Marys does not have a pool.
Does 800 St Marys have accessible units?
No, 800 St Marys does not have accessible units.
Does 800 St Marys have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 St Marys has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 St Marys have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 St Marys has units with air conditioning.
