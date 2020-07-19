All apartments in Houston County
515 Maplewood Drive

515 Maplewood Dr · (478) 202-8119
Location

515 Maplewood Dr, Houston County, GA 31005

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1302 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an extra half bath downstairs. Features a large master suite, spacious living room, and a kitchen full of cabinets. Fenced-in backyard. Zoned for Perdue Elementary, Huntington Middle, and Veterans High.

Small pets considered with pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Section 8 accepted but not required. Resident responsible for all utilities. View this property with our self-showing lockbox! Visit the property between 8am and 8pm daily and follow the directions on the sign out front.

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Maplewood Drive have any available units?
515 Maplewood Drive has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 515 Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 515 Maplewood Drive offer parking?
No, 515 Maplewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 515 Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Maplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Maplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Maplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Maplewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Maplewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
