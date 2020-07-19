515 Maplewood Drive

Amenities

accepts section 8

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an extra half bath downstairs. Features a large master suite, spacious living room, and a kitchen full of cabinets. Fenced-in backyard. Zoned for Perdue Elementary, Huntington Middle, and Veterans High.



Small pets considered with pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Section 8 accepted but not required. Resident responsible for all utilities. View this property with our self-showing lockbox! Visit the property between 8am and 8pm daily and follow the directions on the sign out front.



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

