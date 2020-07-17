All apartments in Houston County
116 Hollow Wood
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:57 PM

116 Hollow Wood

116 Hollow Wood Way · (478) 333-6472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 Hollow Wood Way, Houston County, GA 31047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2291 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite, Brand New 4BD/3B Home in The Woodlands, One level Oasis with Formal Dining Room, Granite Counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood Flooring & Tile. Open floor plan with Large Kitchen Island & Custom Cabinets. Refrigerator will be included if needed.Coffered ceilings in great room w/gas fireplace. Relaxing Covered Porch w/Spacious backyard that's fully sodded, Sprinkler System & Privacy Fence. 650 Credit Score required. Rent includes AC filters delivered monthly. No Pets, Including Birds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Hollow Wood have any available units?
116 Hollow Wood has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Hollow Wood have?
Some of 116 Hollow Wood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Hollow Wood currently offering any rent specials?
116 Hollow Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Hollow Wood pet-friendly?
No, 116 Hollow Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston County.
Does 116 Hollow Wood offer parking?
Yes, 116 Hollow Wood offers parking.
Does 116 Hollow Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Hollow Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Hollow Wood have a pool?
No, 116 Hollow Wood does not have a pool.
Does 116 Hollow Wood have accessible units?
No, 116 Hollow Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Hollow Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Hollow Wood has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Hollow Wood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Hollow Wood has units with air conditioning.
