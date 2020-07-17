116 Hollow Wood

Amenities
Exquisite, Brand New 4BD/3B Home in The Woodlands, One level Oasis with Formal Dining Room, Granite Counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood Flooring & Tile. Open floor plan with Large Kitchen Island & Custom Cabinets. Refrigerator will be included if needed.Coffered ceilings in great room w/gas fireplace. Relaxing Covered Porch w/Spacious backyard that's fully sodded, Sprinkler System & Privacy Fence. 650 Credit Score required. Rent includes AC filters delivered monthly. No Pets, Including Birds