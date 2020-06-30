All apartments in Houston County
Find more places like 116 Augustus.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston County, GA
/
116 Augustus
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

116 Augustus

116 Augustus Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

116 Augustus Dr, Houston County, GA 31093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious floor plan with 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood.New kitchen appliances. Outdoor Pets are per Owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Augustus have any available units?
116 Augustus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston County, GA.
What amenities does 116 Augustus have?
Some of 116 Augustus's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Augustus currently offering any rent specials?
116 Augustus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Augustus pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Augustus is pet friendly.
Does 116 Augustus offer parking?
Yes, 116 Augustus offers parking.
Does 116 Augustus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Augustus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Augustus have a pool?
No, 116 Augustus does not have a pool.
Does 116 Augustus have accessible units?
No, 116 Augustus does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Augustus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Augustus has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Augustus have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Augustus does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31088

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GAWarner Robins, GAAlbany, GALocust Grove, GA
Perry, GAMilledgeville, GAExperiment, GA
Griffin, GAAmericus, GAJackson, GA