Home
/
Houston County, GA
/
116 Augustus
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 Augustus
116 Augustus Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
116 Augustus Dr, Houston County, GA 31093
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious floor plan with 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood.New kitchen appliances. Outdoor Pets are per Owner approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Augustus have any available units?
116 Augustus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston County, GA
.
What amenities does 116 Augustus have?
Some of 116 Augustus's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 Augustus currently offering any rent specials?
116 Augustus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Augustus pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Augustus is pet friendly.
Does 116 Augustus offer parking?
Yes, 116 Augustus offers parking.
Does 116 Augustus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Augustus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Augustus have a pool?
No, 116 Augustus does not have a pool.
Does 116 Augustus have accessible units?
No, 116 Augustus does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Augustus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Augustus has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Augustus have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Augustus does not have units with air conditioning.
