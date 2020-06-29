All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

824 HAMPTON Way

824 Hampton Way · No Longer Available
Location

824 Hampton Way, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great 3 Bedrm STEPLESS RANCH on CUL DE SAC has new interior paint thru-out including garage! Enjoy relaxing in a spacious Family Rm w/Cathedral ceiling, brick FP & gas logs or Sip a tea or coffee on your front Porch & back Patio. The sunlit kitchen includes a Refrigerator, lots of cabinets, a Gas stove & Microwave. All Bedrms & Family Rm have Ceiling Fans. The Master has Trey ceiling & large walk-in closet, Bathrm w/Garden tub & shower. Windows have 2" white wood Blinds. Great schools, walking distance to Holly Springs Elementary. 2 Year Lease required, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 HAMPTON Way have any available units?
824 HAMPTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 824 HAMPTON Way have?
Some of 824 HAMPTON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 HAMPTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
824 HAMPTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 HAMPTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 824 HAMPTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 824 HAMPTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 824 HAMPTON Way offers parking.
Does 824 HAMPTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 HAMPTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 HAMPTON Way have a pool?
No, 824 HAMPTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 824 HAMPTON Way have accessible units?
No, 824 HAMPTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 824 HAMPTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 HAMPTON Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 HAMPTON Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 HAMPTON Way does not have units with air conditioning.
