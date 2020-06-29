824 HAMPTON Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This great 3 Bedrm STEPLESS RANCH on CUL DE SAC has new interior paint thru-out including garage! Enjoy relaxing in a spacious Family Rm w/Cathedral ceiling, brick FP & gas logs or Sip a tea or coffee on your front Porch & back Patio. The sunlit kitchen includes a Refrigerator, lots of cabinets, a Gas stove & Microwave. All Bedrms & Family Rm have Ceiling Fans. The Master has Trey ceiling & large walk-in closet, Bathrm w/Garden tub & shower. Windows have 2" white wood Blinds. Great schools, walking distance to Holly Springs Elementary. 2 Year Lease required, No Smoking.