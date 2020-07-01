All apartments in Holly Springs
517 Charles Drive

Location

517 Charles Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Charles Drive have any available units?
517 Charles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
Is 517 Charles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Charles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Charles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Charles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Charles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Charles Drive offers parking.
Does 517 Charles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Charles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Charles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 517 Charles Drive has a pool.
Does 517 Charles Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Charles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Charles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Charles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Charles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Charles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

