Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:22 PM

313 Harmony Lake Drive

313 Harmony Lake Drive · (404) 252-7500
Location

313 Harmony Lake Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harmony on The Lakes

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3256 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Executive Rental- FURNISHED in Beautiful Harmony Lakes- Lawn Maint Included. 5 Bedrooms, 4 full baths,OPEN Kitchen/Family room w/ Granite & SS. Family Room with high ceiling & fireplace. Guest bedroom on main w/ full bathroom. Sep Dining room seats 12+. Large Master bedroom with sep office and spa bathroom-Owner pays HOA. Large backyard, prof landscape. 2 car front garage, driveway for 4 cars. Large back deck for grilling & sunning. Finished basement NOT included. Perfect for entertaining, MUST SEE- Furniture Stays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Harmony Lake Drive have any available units?
313 Harmony Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 Harmony Lake Drive have?
Some of 313 Harmony Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Harmony Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Harmony Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Harmony Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Harmony Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 313 Harmony Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Harmony Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 313 Harmony Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Harmony Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Harmony Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Harmony Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Harmony Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Harmony Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Harmony Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Harmony Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Harmony Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Harmony Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
