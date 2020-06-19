313 Harmony Lake Drive

Amenities
Executive Rental- FURNISHED in Beautiful Harmony Lakes- Lawn Maint Included. 5 Bedrooms, 4 full baths,OPEN Kitchen/Family room w/ Granite & SS. Family Room with high ceiling & fireplace. Guest bedroom on main w/ full bathroom. Sep Dining room seats 12+. Large Master bedroom with sep office and spa bathroom-Owner pays HOA. Large backyard, prof landscape. 2 car front garage, driveway for 4 cars. Large back deck for grilling & sunning. Finished basement NOT included. Perfect for entertaining, MUST SEE- Furniture Stays!