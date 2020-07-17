All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 280 South Village Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
280 South Village Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

280 South Village Square

280 South Village Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

280 South Village Square, Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harmony on The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 South Village Square have any available units?
280 South Village Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
Is 280 South Village Square currently offering any rent specials?
280 South Village Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 South Village Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 South Village Square is pet friendly.
Does 280 South Village Square offer parking?
No, 280 South Village Square does not offer parking.
Does 280 South Village Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 South Village Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 South Village Square have a pool?
No, 280 South Village Square does not have a pool.
Does 280 South Village Square have accessible units?
No, 280 South Village Square does not have accessible units.
Does 280 South Village Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 South Village Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 South Village Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 South Village Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with PoolsHolly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Holly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College