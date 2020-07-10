All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 269 Stone Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
269 Stone Park Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

269 Stone Park Dr

269 Stone Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

269 Stone Park Dr, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Like new on the inside. Ashton Woods Town home. Close to downtown Woodstock, Minutes from the outlets. Kitchen has upgrades. Granite.tile in bathrooms. Hard woods on all main floors. Unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Stone Park Dr have any available units?
269 Stone Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 269 Stone Park Dr have?
Some of 269 Stone Park Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Stone Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
269 Stone Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Stone Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 269 Stone Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 269 Stone Park Dr offer parking?
No, 269 Stone Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 269 Stone Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Stone Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Stone Park Dr have a pool?
No, 269 Stone Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 269 Stone Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 269 Stone Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Stone Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Stone Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Stone Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 Stone Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Holly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College