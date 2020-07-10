Like new on the inside. Ashton Woods Town home. Close to downtown Woodstock, Minutes from the outlets. Kitchen has upgrades. Granite.tile in bathrooms. Hard woods on all main floors. Unfinished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 269 Stone Park Dr have any available units?
269 Stone Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 269 Stone Park Dr have?
Some of 269 Stone Park Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Stone Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
269 Stone Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.