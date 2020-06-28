All apartments in Holly Springs
233 Glenwood Dr
233 Glenwood Dr

233 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

233 Glenwood Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harmony on The Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Glenwood Dr have any available units?
233 Glenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 233 Glenwood Dr have?
Some of 233 Glenwood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Glenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
233 Glenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Glenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Glenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 233 Glenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 233 Glenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 233 Glenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Glenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Glenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 233 Glenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 233 Glenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 233 Glenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Glenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Glenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Glenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Glenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
