227 Royal Crescent Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Excellent opportunity to RENT A BRAND NEW TOWNHOME!!. Yard work is taken care of for Carefree Lifestyle. Charming Front Porch w/ Tapered Column’s w/stone base. Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout 1st Floor, Kitchen features Granite, LED Lights, & 36” Pewter Cabinets, Breakfast area open to Family Rm.Separate F/D & Downstairs Laundry Rm. Upstairs Master B/R w/Trey Ceiling. Master Bath 5 Ft. Shower, Cultured Marble Double Vanities, & large Walk in Closet. 2 additional. Bedrooms, & Hall Bath. Partial Basement & 2 Car Drive Under Garage completes this Spacious Town Home.