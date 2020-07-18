All apartments in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, GA
227 Royal Crescent Terrace
227 Royal Crescent Terrace

227 Royal Crescent Ter · No Longer Available
Location

227 Royal Crescent Ter, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent opportunity to RENT A BRAND NEW TOWNHOME!!. Yard work is taken care of for Carefree Lifestyle. Charming Front Porch w/ Tapered Column’s w/stone base. Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout 1st Floor, Kitchen features Granite, LED Lights, & 36” Pewter Cabinets, Breakfast area open to Family Rm.Separate F/D & Downstairs Laundry Rm. Upstairs Master B/R w/Trey Ceiling. Master Bath 5 Ft. Shower, Cultured Marble Double Vanities, & large Walk in Closet. 2 additional. Bedrooms, & Hall Bath. Partial Basement & 2 Car Drive Under Garage completes this Spacious Town Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace have any available units?
227 Royal Crescent Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace have?
Some of 227 Royal Crescent Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Royal Crescent Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
227 Royal Crescent Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Royal Crescent Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 227 Royal Crescent Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 227 Royal Crescent Terrace offers parking.
Does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Royal Crescent Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace have a pool?
No, 227 Royal Crescent Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace have accessible units?
No, 227 Royal Crescent Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Royal Crescent Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Royal Crescent Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Royal Crescent Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
