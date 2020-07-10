2 Story Townhomes with Master on Main. Upstairs has a large Loft. Fenced Yard. Great Subdivision with Pool and Tennis. Close to Highway and Shopping. Great Location. Available for Move in on July 1st. Hurry call now for an easy showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 168 Spring Way Square have any available units?
168 Spring Way Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 168 Spring Way Square have?
Some of 168 Spring Way Square's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Spring Way Square currently offering any rent specials?
168 Spring Way Square is not currently offering any rent specials.