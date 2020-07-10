All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 168 Spring Way Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
168 Spring Way Square
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

168 Spring Way Square

168 Spring Way Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

168 Spring Way Square, Holly Springs, GA 30114

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
2 Story Townhomes with Master on Main. Upstairs has a large Loft. Fenced Yard. Great Subdivision with Pool and Tennis. Close to Highway and Shopping. Great Location. Available for Move in on July 1st. Hurry call now for an easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Spring Way Square have any available units?
168 Spring Way Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 168 Spring Way Square have?
Some of 168 Spring Way Square's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Spring Way Square currently offering any rent specials?
168 Spring Way Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Spring Way Square pet-friendly?
No, 168 Spring Way Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 168 Spring Way Square offer parking?
Yes, 168 Spring Way Square offers parking.
Does 168 Spring Way Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Spring Way Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Spring Way Square have a pool?
Yes, 168 Spring Way Square has a pool.
Does 168 Spring Way Square have accessible units?
No, 168 Spring Way Square does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Spring Way Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Spring Way Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Spring Way Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Spring Way Square does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Holly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College