Holly Springs, GA
125 Palm Lake Drive
125 Palm Lake Drive

125 Palm Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Palm Lake Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,802 sq. ft. home in Canton, GA ! Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Breakfast area just off the kitchen. Master retreat features a luxurious tub. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful baths throughout, Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Palm Lake Drive have any available units?
125 Palm Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 125 Palm Lake Drive have?
Some of 125 Palm Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Palm Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Palm Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Palm Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Palm Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 Palm Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Palm Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Palm Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Palm Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Palm Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Palm Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Palm Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Palm Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Palm Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Palm Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Palm Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Palm Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
