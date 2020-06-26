All apartments in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, GA
121 Cypress Court
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:06 PM

121 Cypress Court

121 Cypress Court · No Longer Available
Location

121 Cypress Court, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a two bedroom, two bathroom, end unit townhouse with garage. Great location in Canton / Holly Springs. Near I-575 Exit 14.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Cypress Court have any available units?
121 Cypress Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
Is 121 Cypress Court currently offering any rent specials?
121 Cypress Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Cypress Court pet-friendly?
No, 121 Cypress Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 121 Cypress Court offer parking?
Yes, 121 Cypress Court offers parking.
Does 121 Cypress Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Cypress Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Cypress Court have a pool?
No, 121 Cypress Court does not have a pool.
Does 121 Cypress Court have accessible units?
No, 121 Cypress Court does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Cypress Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Cypress Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Cypress Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Cypress Court does not have units with air conditioning.
