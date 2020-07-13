All apartments in Hiram
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons

150 Cleburne Pky · (762) 222-2704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA 30141

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7121 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3131 · Avail. Nov 3

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 5123 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 3234 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen at Magnolia Commons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool table
garage
package receiving
tennis court
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons is an established apartment community located in the heart of the ever expanding area of Hiram, Georgia. Nestled on Cleburne Parkway, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle. Discover your new home in one of the spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $50 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Additional: $30 water connect fee and prorated water, sewer, trash, and rent at move in time.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
fee: 1 pet: $300; 2 pets: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garages Available. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Garage storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons have any available units?
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons has 13 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons have?
Some of Evergreen at Magnolia Commons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen at Magnolia Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen at Magnolia Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons offers parking.
Does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons have a pool?
Yes, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons has a pool.
Does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons have accessible units?
No, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Evergreen at Magnolia Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons has units with air conditioning.
