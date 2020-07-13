Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal courtyard dog park parking pool table garage package receiving tennis court

Evergreen at Magnolia Commons is an established apartment community located in the heart of the ever expanding area of Hiram, Georgia. Nestled on Cleburne Parkway, Evergreen at Magnolia Commons features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle. Discover your new home in one of the spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.