Perfect office space for your thriving business. Featuring reception area, an executive corner office and 4 other offices. Rest room & utility room as well. Located on busy highway with anchor retail nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5604 Wendy Bagwell Pkwy Ste 322 have any available units?
5604 Wendy Bagwell Pkwy Ste 322 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
Is 5604 Wendy Bagwell Pkwy Ste 322 currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Wendy Bagwell Pkwy Ste 322 isn't currently offering any rent specials.