Hiram, GA
/
43 Surrey Court
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
43 Surrey Court
43 Surrey Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Hiram
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
43 Surrey Court, Hiram, GA 30141
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/369a298032 ----
Spacious Lot with one story living. Large open greatroom with fireplace.
One car garage. $200 AMX gift card for move in by 4/15/19!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 Surrey Court have any available units?
43 Surrey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hiram, GA
.
Is 43 Surrey Court currently offering any rent specials?
43 Surrey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Surrey Court pet-friendly?
No, 43 Surrey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hiram
.
Does 43 Surrey Court offer parking?
Yes, 43 Surrey Court offers parking.
Does 43 Surrey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Surrey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Surrey Court have a pool?
No, 43 Surrey Court does not have a pool.
Does 43 Surrey Court have accessible units?
No, 43 Surrey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Surrey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Surrey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Surrey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Surrey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
