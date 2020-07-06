All apartments in Hiram
Find more places like 373 Greystone Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hiram, GA
/
373 Greystone Pkwy
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

373 Greystone Pkwy

373 Greystone Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hiram
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

373 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,348 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, January 31, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include speci

(RLNE5471480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Greystone Pkwy have any available units?
373 Greystone Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 373 Greystone Pkwy have?
Some of 373 Greystone Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Greystone Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
373 Greystone Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Greystone Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 373 Greystone Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 373 Greystone Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 373 Greystone Pkwy offers parking.
Does 373 Greystone Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Greystone Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Greystone Pkwy have a pool?
No, 373 Greystone Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 373 Greystone Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 373 Greystone Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Greystone Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Greystone Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Greystone Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 373 Greystone Pkwy has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Hiram 1 BedroomsHiram 2 Bedrooms
Hiram 3 BedroomsHiram Dog Friendly Apartments
Hiram Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College