158 Hill Side Way

158 Hill Side Way
Location

158 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Attractive Home Located in Hiram Paulding County
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,153 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Thi

(RLNE5655904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Hill Side Way have any available units?
158 Hill Side Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
Is 158 Hill Side Way currently offering any rent specials?
158 Hill Side Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Hill Side Way pet-friendly?
No, 158 Hill Side Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 158 Hill Side Way offer parking?
No, 158 Hill Side Way does not offer parking.
Does 158 Hill Side Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Hill Side Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Hill Side Way have a pool?
Yes, 158 Hill Side Way has a pool.
Does 158 Hill Side Way have accessible units?
No, 158 Hill Side Way does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Hill Side Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Hill Side Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Hill Side Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 Hill Side Way has units with air conditioning.

