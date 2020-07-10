All apartments in Hiram
Find more places like 157 Highland Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hiram, GA
/
157 Highland Falls Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

157 Highland Falls Drive

157 Highland Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hiram
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

157 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Rent Today and Get $700 Off Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,876 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4523918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Highland Falls Drive have any available units?
157 Highland Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 157 Highland Falls Drive have?
Some of 157 Highland Falls Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Highland Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 Highland Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Highland Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 157 Highland Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 157 Highland Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 157 Highland Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 157 Highland Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Highland Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Highland Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 157 Highland Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 Highland Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 Highland Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Highland Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Highland Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Highland Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 Highland Falls Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Hiram 1 BedroomsHiram 2 Bedrooms
Hiram 3 BedroomsHiram Dog Friendly Apartments
Hiram Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College