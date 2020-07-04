All apartments in Hiram
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

133 Greystone Circle

133 Greystone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

133 Greystone Circle, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,328 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5695202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Greystone Circle have any available units?
133 Greystone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 133 Greystone Circle have?
Some of 133 Greystone Circle's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Greystone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
133 Greystone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Greystone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 133 Greystone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 133 Greystone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 133 Greystone Circle offers parking.
Does 133 Greystone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Greystone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Greystone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 133 Greystone Circle has a pool.
Does 133 Greystone Circle have accessible units?
No, 133 Greystone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Greystone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Greystone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Greystone Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Greystone Circle has units with air conditioning.

