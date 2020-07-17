All apartments in Hiram
Location

128 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA 30141

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 128 Hill Side Way Hiram GA · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great Home Located in Cozy Hiram Paulding County
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,200 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applic

(RLNE5886963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Hill Side Way have any available units?
128 Hill Side Way has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 128 Hill Side Way currently offering any rent specials?
128 Hill Side Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Hill Side Way pet-friendly?
No, 128 Hill Side Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 128 Hill Side Way offer parking?
No, 128 Hill Side Way does not offer parking.
Does 128 Hill Side Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Hill Side Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Hill Side Way have a pool?
Yes, 128 Hill Side Way has a pool.
Does 128 Hill Side Way have accessible units?
No, 128 Hill Side Way does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Hill Side Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Hill Side Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Hill Side Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Hill Side Way has units with air conditioning.
