Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE NOW ! Come home to this very well maintained all brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch ! The large kitchen was completely remodeled with new appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash. Kitchen also has a dining area, and the living room is very spacious. The only carpet is in the bedrooms ! The backyard is shaded with plenty of room to run around, and the carport has an attached storage room.