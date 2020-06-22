All apartments in Hinesville
Last updated June 22 2020 at 4:15 AM

647 Red Oak Lane

647 Red Oak Lane · (912) 318-8809
Location

647 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA 31313
Oak Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2251 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 06-20-2020. Welcome to your new rental home in the Retreat at Oak Crest. Beautiful two-story foyer. This home features laminate wood flooring in the foyer, dining, great, kitchen & breakfast areas. Kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, & an island with storage & pendant lights hanging above. Formal dining room and large family room. All bedrooms are on the second floor with over-sized master suite with sitting area and large walk-in closet! Large backyard. No pets allowed. Minutes from several gates to Fort Stewart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Red Oak Lane have any available units?
647 Red Oak Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Red Oak Lane have?
Some of 647 Red Oak Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Red Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
647 Red Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Red Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 647 Red Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 647 Red Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 647 Red Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 647 Red Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Red Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Red Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 647 Red Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 647 Red Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 647 Red Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Red Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 Red Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
