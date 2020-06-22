647 Red Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE 06-20-2020. Welcome to your new rental home in the Retreat at Oak Crest. Beautiful two-story foyer. This home features laminate wood flooring in the foyer, dining, great, kitchen & breakfast areas. Kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, & an island with storage & pendant lights hanging above. Formal dining room and large family room. All bedrooms are on the second floor with over-sized master suite with sitting area and large walk-in closet! Large backyard. No pets allowed. Minutes from several gates to Fort Stewart.