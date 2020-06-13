All apartments in Hinesville
200 Preakness Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

200 Preakness Court

200 Preaknees Court · No Longer Available
Location

200 Preaknees Court, Hinesville, GA 31313

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage(NO PETS ALLOWED)

(RLNE4796343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Preakness Court have any available units?
200 Preakness Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hinesville, GA.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Preakness Court have?
Some of 200 Preakness Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Preakness Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Preakness Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Preakness Court pet-friendly?
No, 200 Preakness Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 200 Preakness Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Preakness Court offers parking.
Does 200 Preakness Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Preakness Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Preakness Court have a pool?
No, 200 Preakness Court does not have a pool.
Does 200 Preakness Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Preakness Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Preakness Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Preakness Court has units with dishwashers.
