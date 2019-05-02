1934 Heathrow Drive

Amenities
- 4 Bdrm, 2 Ba, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Den/Family Room, Faux Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Side-by-Side Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Flat Top Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave Hood Over Stove, Fire Place, Double Sink Vanity in Master, Whirlpool Jetted Tub in Master, Walk in Closet, Privacy Wooden Fence, Sprinkler System, Security System Installed (ADT), 2 Car Garage, Storage Above Garage, Central Heat/Air, 2314 SqFt NO PETS 1 Yr Lease. $1400/Mo
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3199067)