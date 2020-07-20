All apartments in Henry County
Last updated May 28 2019

95 Harriette Drive

95 Harriette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

95 Harriette Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love all that this one of a kind home has to offer, especially all of the updates! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major APPLIANCES so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Harriette Drive have any available units?
95 Harriette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 95 Harriette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
95 Harriette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Harriette Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Harriette Drive is pet friendly.
Does 95 Harriette Drive offer parking?
No, 95 Harriette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 95 Harriette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Harriette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Harriette Drive have a pool?
No, 95 Harriette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 95 Harriette Drive have accessible units?
No, 95 Harriette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Harriette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Harriette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Harriette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Harriette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
