830 Chalet Hills
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:43 PM

830 Chalet Hills

830 Chalet Hls · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

830 Chalet Hls, Henry County, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Email Atlantaeastleasing@msrenewal.com to schedule a showing for this property. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per mont
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Chalet Hills have any available units?
830 Chalet Hills has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 830 Chalet Hills currently offering any rent specials?
830 Chalet Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Chalet Hills pet-friendly?
No, 830 Chalet Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 830 Chalet Hills offer parking?
No, 830 Chalet Hills does not offer parking.
Does 830 Chalet Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Chalet Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Chalet Hills have a pool?
Yes, 830 Chalet Hills has a pool.
Does 830 Chalet Hills have accessible units?
No, 830 Chalet Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Chalet Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Chalet Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Chalet Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Chalet Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
