5 bedroom 3 bath home on large fenced lot. One bedroom downstairs that can also be used as den or office. New inside paint. Front and back stairs. Formalliving asnd dining rooms.Home in excellent condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 828 Kohl Dr have any available units?
828 Kohl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 828 Kohl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
828 Kohl Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Kohl Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Kohl Dr is pet friendly.
Does 828 Kohl Dr offer parking?
No, 828 Kohl Dr does not offer parking.
Does 828 Kohl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Kohl Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Kohl Dr have a pool?
No, 828 Kohl Dr does not have a pool.
Does 828 Kohl Dr have accessible units?
No, 828 Kohl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Kohl Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Kohl Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Kohl Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Kohl Dr does not have units with air conditioning.