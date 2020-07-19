819 Sweetwater Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$1,199– 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ cute fenced yard, carpeted & appliances included!



Description:

Available April 10th!



Bright, on a cul-de-sac, 3 bedroom / 2 bath home! Cute fenced-in backyard and a patio, carpeted throughout (with cozy carpet in bedrooms), spacious, updated bathrooms and bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen, washer/dryer and all other appliances included.

.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

.

Celia | LEO

678-685-9932

(678) 379-9224 Agent cell #

.

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com