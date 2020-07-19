All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
819 Sweetwater Way
819 Sweetwater Way

819 Sweetwater Way · No Longer Available
Location

819 Sweetwater Way, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

$1,199– 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ cute fenced yard, carpeted & appliances included!

Description:
Available April 10th!

Bright, on a cul-de-sac, 3 bedroom / 2 bath home! Cute fenced-in backyard and a patio, carpeted throughout (with cozy carpet in bedrooms), spacious, updated bathrooms and bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen, washer/dryer and all other appliances included.
.
.
Celia | LEO
678-685-9932
(678) 379-9224 Agent cell #
.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Sweetwater Way have any available units?
819 Sweetwater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 819 Sweetwater Way have?
Some of 819 Sweetwater Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Sweetwater Way currently offering any rent specials?
819 Sweetwater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Sweetwater Way pet-friendly?
No, 819 Sweetwater Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 819 Sweetwater Way offer parking?
Yes, 819 Sweetwater Way offers parking.
Does 819 Sweetwater Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Sweetwater Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Sweetwater Way have a pool?
No, 819 Sweetwater Way does not have a pool.
Does 819 Sweetwater Way have accessible units?
No, 819 Sweetwater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Sweetwater Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Sweetwater Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Sweetwater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Sweetwater Way does not have units with air conditioning.
