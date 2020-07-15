All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 8000 Burly Wood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
8000 Burly Wood Way
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:07 AM

8000 Burly Wood Way

8000 Burly Wood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8000 Burly Wood Way, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Burly Wood Way have any available units?
8000 Burly Wood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 8000 Burly Wood Way currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Burly Wood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Burly Wood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8000 Burly Wood Way is pet friendly.
Does 8000 Burly Wood Way offer parking?
No, 8000 Burly Wood Way does not offer parking.
Does 8000 Burly Wood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Burly Wood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Burly Wood Way have a pool?
No, 8000 Burly Wood Way does not have a pool.
Does 8000 Burly Wood Way have accessible units?
No, 8000 Burly Wood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Burly Wood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8000 Burly Wood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8000 Burly Wood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8000 Burly Wood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College