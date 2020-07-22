All apartments in Henry County
7680 Glen Devon Road
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:35 PM

7680 Glen Devon Road

7680 Glenn Devon Road · No Longer Available
Location

7680 Glenn Devon Road, Henry County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7680 Glen Devon Road have any available units?
7680 Glen Devon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 7680 Glen Devon Road currently offering any rent specials?
7680 Glen Devon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7680 Glen Devon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7680 Glen Devon Road is pet friendly.
Does 7680 Glen Devon Road offer parking?
No, 7680 Glen Devon Road does not offer parking.
Does 7680 Glen Devon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7680 Glen Devon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7680 Glen Devon Road have a pool?
No, 7680 Glen Devon Road does not have a pool.
Does 7680 Glen Devon Road have accessible units?
No, 7680 Glen Devon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7680 Glen Devon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7680 Glen Devon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7680 Glen Devon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7680 Glen Devon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
