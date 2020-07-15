All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 70 Pinehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
70 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

70 Pinehurst Drive

70 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

70 Pinehurst Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Do NOT touch thermostat and turn off all lights. www.snelsonproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
70 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 70 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
70 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 70 Pinehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 70 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 70 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 70 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 70 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 70 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 70 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College