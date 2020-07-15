All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 643 Hardwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
643 Hardwood Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

643 Hardwood Lane

643 Hardwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

643 Hardwood Lane, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,295 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5052076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Hardwood Lane have any available units?
643 Hardwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 643 Hardwood Lane have?
Some of 643 Hardwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Hardwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
643 Hardwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Hardwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Hardwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 643 Hardwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 643 Hardwood Lane offers parking.
Does 643 Hardwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Hardwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Hardwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 643 Hardwood Lane has a pool.
Does 643 Hardwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 643 Hardwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Hardwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 Hardwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Hardwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Hardwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College