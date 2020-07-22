All apartments in Henry County
6122 Highway 81

6122 Highway 81 · No Longer Available
Location

6122 Highway 81, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in McDonough, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Highway 81 have any available units?
6122 Highway 81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 6122 Highway 81 have?
Some of 6122 Highway 81's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Highway 81 currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Highway 81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Highway 81 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Highway 81 is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Highway 81 offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Highway 81 offers parking.
Does 6122 Highway 81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 Highway 81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Highway 81 have a pool?
No, 6122 Highway 81 does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Highway 81 have accessible units?
No, 6122 Highway 81 does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Highway 81 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6122 Highway 81 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6122 Highway 81 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6122 Highway 81 does not have units with air conditioning.
