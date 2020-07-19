All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
600 Chase Ridge Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

600 Chase Ridge Drive

600 Chaseridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

600 Chaseridge Dr, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,586 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5914826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Chase Ridge Drive have any available units?
600 Chase Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 600 Chase Ridge Drive have?
Some of 600 Chase Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Chase Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Chase Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Chase Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 Chase Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 600 Chase Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Chase Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 600 Chase Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Chase Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Chase Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 600 Chase Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 600 Chase Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Chase Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Chase Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Chase Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Chase Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Chase Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
