58 Sentry Oak Ct

Spacious 2 story appx. 1650 ft. 2 huge bedrooms upstairs, master on main. New floors throughout, new carpeted stairway, brand new granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Kitchen is open and big- no dining room needed! Plenty of cabinets. No shortage of space for all your kitchen equipment. Pantry closet too. Walk-in laundry room on main floor. Backyard deck off kitchen entry. Great location tucked away in Stockbridge. Application $50, $75 married couple. No refrigerator provided. But landscaping and utilities are included in rent. Off street parking with 3 spaces. No pets please. Call for appt.