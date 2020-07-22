All apartments in Henry County
58 Sentry Oak Ct

58 Sentry Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

58 Sentry Oak Ct, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 story appx. 1650 ft. 2 huge bedrooms upstairs, master on main. New floors throughout, new carpeted stairway, brand new granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Kitchen is open and big- no dining room needed! Plenty of cabinets. No shortage of space for all your kitchen equipment. Pantry closet too. Walk-in laundry room on main floor. Backyard deck off kitchen entry. Great location tucked away in Stockbridge. Application $50, $75 married couple. No refrigerator provided. But landscaping and utilities are included in rent. Off street parking with 3 spaces. No pets please. Call for appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Sentry Oak Ct have any available units?
58 Sentry Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 58 Sentry Oak Ct have?
Some of 58 Sentry Oak Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Sentry Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
58 Sentry Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Sentry Oak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 58 Sentry Oak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 58 Sentry Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 58 Sentry Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 58 Sentry Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Sentry Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Sentry Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 58 Sentry Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 58 Sentry Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 58 Sentry Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Sentry Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Sentry Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Sentry Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Sentry Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
