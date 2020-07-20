Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 506 Lakecourt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
506 Lakecourt
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
506 Lakecourt
506 Lakecourt Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
506 Lakecourt Drive, Henry County, GA 30253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cute As A Button!! Move in Ready, Open Floor Plan Great for Entertaining, New Carpet, Spacious Yard, close to Restaurants, Shopping and Minutes to i75!! Don't Miss this One!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 Lakecourt have any available units?
506 Lakecourt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 506 Lakecourt have?
Some of 506 Lakecourt's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 506 Lakecourt currently offering any rent specials?
506 Lakecourt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Lakecourt pet-friendly?
No, 506 Lakecourt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 506 Lakecourt offer parking?
Yes, 506 Lakecourt offers parking.
Does 506 Lakecourt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Lakecourt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Lakecourt have a pool?
Yes, 506 Lakecourt has a pool.
Does 506 Lakecourt have accessible units?
No, 506 Lakecourt does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Lakecourt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Lakecourt has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Lakecourt have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Lakecourt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Conyers, GA
Jackson, GA
Morrow, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GA
McDonough, GA
Experiment, GA
Griffin, GA
Covington, GA
Riverdale, GA
Hapeville, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
East Point, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Redan, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College