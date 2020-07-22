475 Ashton Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 2 story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.