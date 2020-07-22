Rent Calculator
Henry County
Find more places like 470 Old Griffin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
470 Old Griffin Road
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:56 PM
1 of 5
470 Old Griffin Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
470 Old Griffin Road, Henry County, GA 30228
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 470 Old Griffin Road have any available units?
470 Old Griffin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
Is 470 Old Griffin Road currently offering any rent specials?
470 Old Griffin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Old Griffin Road pet-friendly?
No, 470 Old Griffin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 470 Old Griffin Road offer parking?
No, 470 Old Griffin Road does not offer parking.
Does 470 Old Griffin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Old Griffin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Old Griffin Road have a pool?
No, 470 Old Griffin Road does not have a pool.
Does 470 Old Griffin Road have accessible units?
No, 470 Old Griffin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Old Griffin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Old Griffin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Old Griffin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Old Griffin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
