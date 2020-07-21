Rent Calculator
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
4355 Rex Rd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4355 Rex Rd
4355 Rex Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4355 Rex Road, Henry County, GA 30273
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A 3br 2 Ba Cape Cod with open floor plan mstr on main additional bedrooms upstairs. Rocking chair front porch and deck out back great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4355 Rex Rd have any available units?
4355 Rex Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 4355 Rex Rd have?
Some of 4355 Rex Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4355 Rex Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Rex Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Rex Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4355 Rex Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 4355 Rex Rd offer parking?
No, 4355 Rex Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4355 Rex Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 Rex Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Rex Rd have a pool?
No, 4355 Rex Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Rex Rd have accessible units?
No, 4355 Rex Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Rex Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 Rex Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 Rex Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 Rex Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
