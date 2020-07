Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Custom built 4-sided brick home located in the prestigious Eagles Landing Country Club. The two story foyer leads to a spacious Family Room which overlooks the private backyard. Hardwood floors on the main level with a formal Dining Room, large kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, and custom-built cabinets. The master suite is on the main level with a spa en-suite including a separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Duel staircase leads to unique second floor bedrooms. Loads of car space with a 3 car garage and extra parking in front paved courtyard. Come take a look today!