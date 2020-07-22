421 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has new paint, new carpet, blinds, and new appliances. It has a split bedroom plan. There is an awesome fireplace in the living room that is perfect for the chilly mornings. The large level fenced backyard has a patio that is perfect for entertaining.



Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

