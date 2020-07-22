All apartments in Henry County
421 Lakeshore Drive

421 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Lakeshore Drive, Henry County, GA 30281
Swan Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has new paint, new carpet, blinds, and new appliances. It has a split bedroom plan. There is an awesome fireplace in the living room that is perfect for the chilly mornings. The large level fenced backyard has a patio that is perfect for entertaining.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

